With the trade deadline fast approaching, it’s time to fill some holes on contender rosters to optimize their title chances. I have hand-selected one player for all 15 title contenders. Without repeating anyone’s name. I could just put Giannis for every team, but what’s the fun in that!?

Welcome to another edition of Tom’s Title Tiers! A reminder: This is my subjective list based largely on objective data. This is not a pure, analytical ranking. You’re here because you want to know what I think, to get inside my brain a little bit. Consider this a weekly report of what I see on film; what I glean from the numbers; what I hear on the phone; what I read in the news; what I feel.

A reminder that teams are listed within each tier in alphabetical order, not in order of strength. Here’s a quick rundown of each tier:

Tom’s Title Tiers

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ This is a complete team, no notes.

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Just missing that one thing.

⭐️⭐️⭐️ One move away from being one move away.

⭐️⭐️ So much has to break right.

⭐️ Sooo you’re saying there’s a chance.

Who should go after Giannis the hardest? Who should OKC target on the marketplace? Can Zion help someone? Where should MPJ go? What should Houston do?

Let’s get to it.

Oklahoma City Thunder

Last week’s rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

Record: 39-11 | 117.8 aORtg (5th), 106.9 aDRtg (1st), +10.9 aNet (1st)

Trade Target: Coby White

First it was Alex Caruso. Now it’s Coby White. Let’s revisit the OKC-Chicago pipeline, shall we? I love White’s game for a contender who needs to punch up the offense. If I’m OKC, I make a play for White, who can score in bunches and . Ousmane Dieng and Philly’s 2026 first-round pick would do it. It wouldn’t hurt to also check in on Nikola Vucevic’s price.