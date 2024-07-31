A young Toni Kukoc attacks Larry Bird and Michael Jordan in Barcelona. (Photo by Manny Millan /Sports Illustrated via Getty Images)

Inevitably, some comparisons will be drawn between the 2024 Team USA squad in France and the 1992 Dream Team that enchanted the world with Michael Jordan, Larry Bird, Charles Barkley, Magic Johnson and company.

To that end, I want to take a swing at something that caught my eye recently:

The drastically different level of competition.

On Wednesday, Team USA will tip off against South Sudan for its second game in the Group play round.

Don’t listen to Gilbert Arenas — South Sudan is a formidable Olympic opponent as well as an inspiring story. They absolutely belong in the tournament, flexing three current or former NBA players. Wenyen Gabriel, Carlik Jones and Marial Shayok have all suited up for NBA teams in recent years. Others on the roster could eventually make it to the league soon.

This is not 1992 Angola. To put it in perspective, the South Sudan team boasts more NBA players than almost every opponent of the 1992 Dream Team in Barcelona.

The 1992 Summer Olympics is often cited as the big bang for international basketball because of the star power of the Dream Team. I hadn’t quite realized how shallow the global talent pool was until I dug into the rosters for the 1992 Olympic squads.

Here’s what I found: Only one team, Croatia, boasted multiple players who was actively playing in the NBA in the summer of 1992, and they only sported two such players, Drazen Petrovic and Stojko Vrankovic. Three others on the roster — Toni Kukoc, Dino Radja and Zan Tabak — would come to the NBA later.

Think about that. Croatia, which took home silver in Barcelona, represented the stiffest competition for Team USA but they only had two active NBA players and five total when we look at the roster’s entire careers.

Do you know how many non-USA teams in the 2024 men’s basketball field have multiple NBA players? Not one. Not two. Try seven. That’s right, seven teams today have as much active NBA players as the strongest non-USA team in 1992.

A reminder: here’s how many NBA players are on each men’s squad in 2024.

If we are more charitable to Croatia and just look at players who would eventually play in the NBA (five total), Croatia would have ranked tied for eighth in today’s field in terms of players with NBA experience.

Take a look at this chart below (link).

Only one 1992 team — Croatia — cracks the Top 10 in terms of NBA players among 1992 and 2024 competition. And that probably overstates Croatia’s talent level considering it’s forward-looking. We don’t know how many international players on these rosters will eventually break into the NBA at a later date like Kukoc did in 1993. If/when they do, Croatia’s team would likely be bumped out of the Top 10 above.

In 1992, there were six active NBA players on non-USA teams. This year there are 41 by my count. That’s almost seven times the total. In fact, Australia alone has more NBA players than the non-USA field in 1992 (eight vs. six).

Again, South Sudan is legit. Looking at total NBA players, South Sudan (toggle to the next Page in the chart above) has as many players with NBA experience (three) as the 1992 Unified/Russia team did and more than Germany, Lithuania, Brazil and Spain. In fact, South Sudan has more NBA players than nine of the Dream Team’s 11 competitors in Barcelona.

I should note that this isn’t a perfect measure of NBA “talent” considering that Brazil’s Oscar Schmidt never played in the NBA though he was considered one of the greatest international talents ever. Also, Arvydas Sabonis didn’t count here as an active NBA player though he was undoubtedly good enough to play in the league but didn’t make it over until 1995 when he was past his prime.

But even still, the lesson here is that the 1992 Dream Team, as good as they were, faced nothing like the competition of the current 2024 squad. Americans only have ourselves to thank.