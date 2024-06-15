My guy Brian Windhorst went viral after Game 3 for his epic postgame sermon on Luka Doncic. I had to give my take on his take:

Windhorst is the best TV personality that ESPN NBA employs, and it’s a shame he’s not a regular on its flagship programs like NBA Countdown. He’s a TV star, and that clip demonstrates why. He’s the rare talent that can combine energy, intel and analysis in a way that doesn’t feel inauthentic. When Brian says something, he means it.

And when Brian starts gesturing in any way, he’s about to deliver the truth in a way no one can. Never forget:

And the thing is about Brian, he’s unimpeachably fair. Windhorst was absolutely right about Doncic, in that aforementioned SVP clip, about how the Mavs superstar desperately needed a mindset rest. And he delivered that message with gusto. The winners and losers tunnel line was a brilliant storytelling device that makes you feel present at the NBA Finals. That’s Brian.

In all my years at ESPN, no one was kinder. You know that feeling when someone puts their arm around you in a time of need and helps you find your way? That’s also Brian. He’s that all the time.

I say all that because when Brian starts laying into someone, it comes from a well of love and truth. I happen to know that Brian holds Doncic in the highest of esteem, which is why his video was so searing. Like a parent who needs to cut you down so it can build you back up in the right way. I’m not mad, I’m just disappointed.

(I also took Doncic to task in Game 3 for Yahoo Sports.).

I honestly think Brian Windhorst — yes, him — might have gotten through to Doncic in a way that Jason Kidd or his family or his agent or God Shammgod couldn’t. His energy and poise was the biggest reason the Dallas Mavericks blasted the Boston Celtics by 38 points.

He offered a mea culpa hours after Game 3. Here’s the sitdown with Windhorst’s teammate Malika Andrews.

And then Doncic locked in defensively in ways I couldn’t expect after a dreadful Game 3.

In Game 4, Doncic’s man coughed up the ball five times and shot miserably from the floor. After he turned his assignment into Michael Jordan in Game 3, the Boston player he was defending was neutralized.

Holiday in particular couldn’t turn the corner on Doncic. Look at the Slovenian move his feet!

That is a man engaged.

Windhorst has that effect.