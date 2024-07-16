Bronny James is 0-for-15 on 3s. (Photo by Candice Ward/Getty Images)

After being picked 55th by the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2024 draft, Bronny James has started four games for the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA Summer League — two games in San Francisco and two in Las Vegas.

So, how’s he looking?

Like he belongs in the G-League. And that’s OK.

I’ll be the first to tell you that I didn’t hate the Lakers’ bet on Bronny James at 55. About half the players selected in that late never even play a second in the NBA, so it’s not like they burned a lotto pick on him. Throw in the fact that sons of NBA players have continually exceeded draft night expectations and you can see why the Lakers are taking a flier on the 20-year-old former McDonald’s All-American.

But it’s gonna be a while before Bronny James etches his name to the long list of draft night sleepers.

The not-so-pretty numbers so far