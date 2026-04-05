(Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Luka Doncic pulled up limp on Thursday night. Austin Reaves is now out for at least a month. Uh oh. Can the Lakers survive without them?

Welcome to another edition of Tom’s Title Tiers! A reminder: This is my subjective list based largely on objective data. This is not a pure, analytical ranking. You’re here because you want to know what I think, to get inside my brain a little bit. Consider this a weekly report of what I see on film; what I glean from the numbers; what I hear on the phone; what I read in the news; what I feel.

This week’s featured squad: the Los Angeles Lakers.

A reminder that teams are listed within each tier in alphabetical order, not in order of strength. Here’s a quick rundown of each tier:

Tom’s Title Tiers

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ This is a complete team, no notes.

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Just missing that one thing.

⭐️⭐️⭐️ One move away from being one move away.

⭐️⭐️ So much has to break right.

⭐️ Sooo you’re saying there’s a chance.

Can the Lakers hold onto a Title Tiers spot? Have the Denver Nuggets earned top dog status? Are the Magic toast?

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

This is a complete team, no notes.

(Apologies for taking last week off. We are back to regularly-scheduled programming).