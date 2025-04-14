(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

On the eve of the play-in tournament, I have to announce which top title contender I have as the favorite. Sh t: the photo above might give it away.

Welcome to another edition of Tom’s Title Tiers! A reminder: This is my subjective list based largely on objective data. This is not a pure, analytical ranking. You’re here because you want to know what I think, to get inside my brain a little bit. Consider this a weekly report of what I see on film; what I glean from the numbers; what I hear on the phone; what I read in the news; what I feel.

This week’s featured squad: the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Here’s a quick rundown of each tier.

Tom’s Title Tiers

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ This is a complete team, no notes.

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Just missing that one thing.

⭐️⭐️⭐️ One move away from being one move away.

⭐️⭐️ So much has to break right.

⭐️ Sooo you’re saying there’s a chance.

This week, why I think the Oklahoma City Thunder should be the title favorite and what could stand in their way. Also, see where I landed with my end-of-regular-season tiers… A downgrade and an upgrade …