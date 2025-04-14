⭐️ Can you hear the Thunder? - Tom's Title Tiers #26
The record-breaking Thunder squad leads the final tiers before the playoffs begin.
On the eve of the play-in tournament, I have to announce which top title contender I have as the favorite. Sh t: the photo above might give it away.
Welcome to another edition of Tom’s Title Tiers! A reminder: This is my subjective list based largely on objective data. This is not a pure, analytical ranking. You’re here because you want to know what I think, to get inside my brain a little bit. Consider this a weekly report of what I see on film; what I glean from the numbers; what I hear on the phone; what I read in the news; what I feel.
This week’s featured squad: the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Here’s a quick rundown of each tier.
Tom’s Title Tiers
⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ This is a complete team, no notes.
⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Just missing that one thing.
⭐️⭐️⭐️ One move away from being one move away.
⭐️⭐️ So much has to break right.
⭐️ Sooo you’re saying there’s a chance.
This week, why I think the Oklahoma City Thunder should be the title favorite and what could stand in their way. Also, see where I landed with my end-of-regular-season tiers… A downgrade and an upgrade …