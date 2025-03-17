⭐️ Denver's elephant in the room - Tom's Title Tiers #22
Nikola Jokić and the Nuggets defense has been torn to shreds lately.
The Denver Nuggets can’t stop anybody. After the Washington Wizards became the fifth Denver opponent in the last six games to score over 125 points, it’s clear there’s a problem.
Welcome to another edition of Tom’s Title Tiers! A reminder: This is my subjective list based largely on objective data. This is not a pure, analytical ranking. You’re here because you want to know what I think, to get inside my brain a little bit. Consider this a weekly report of what I see on film; what I glean from the numbers; what I hear on the phone; what I read in the news; what I feel.
This week’s featured squad: the Denver Nuggets.
Here’s a quick rundown of each tier.
Tom’s Title Tiers
⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ This is a complete team, no notes.
⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Just missing that one thing.
⭐️⭐️⭐️ One move away from being one move away.
⭐️⭐️ So much has to break right.
⭐️ Sooo you’re saying there’s a chance.
This week, a look at the Denver Nuggets’ defensive struggles and what that means for their title hopes. And Jokić’s dimming MVP campaign.