⭐️ Detroit's statement is bigger than you think - Tom's Title Tiers #7
It's not just the fact that Detroit is No. 1 in the East. It's the unconventional way they're doing it
The Detroit Pistons are running away with the East. By doing something they refused to do last season. Lemme explain.
Welcome to another edition of Tom’s Title Tiers! A reminder: This is my subjective list based largely on objective data. This is not a pure, analytical ranking. You’re here because you want to know what I think, to get inside my brain a little bit. Consider this a weekly report of what I see on film; what I glean from the numbers; what I hear on the phone; what I read in the news; what I feel.
This week’s featured squad: Detroit Pistons.
A reminder that teams are listed within each tier in alphabetical order, not in order of strength. Here’s a quick rundown of each tier:
Tom’s Title Tiers
⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ This is a complete team, no notes.
⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Just missing that one thing.
⭐️⭐️⭐️ One move away from being one move away.
⭐️⭐️ So much has to break right.
⭐️ Sooo you’re saying there’s a chance.
Is it time to put the Detroit Pistons on the same tier as the top West teams? Can I still put LAC on this list?
Let’s get to it.