(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

Max Strus is back. Jarrett Allen might not be far away. The Cavs are getting whole with absurd offensive numbers already.

Welcome to another edition of Tom’s Title Tiers! A reminder: This is my subjective list based largely on objective data. This is not a pure, analytical ranking. You’re here because you want to know what I think, to get inside my brain a little bit. Consider this a weekly report of what I see on film; what I glean from the numbers; what I hear on the phone; what I read in the news; what I feel.

This week’s featured squad: the Cleveland Cavaliers.

A reminder that teams are listed within each tier in alphabetical order, not in order of strength. Here’s a quick rundown of each tier:

Tom’s Title Tiers

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ This is a complete team, no notes.

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Just missing that one thing.

⭐️⭐️⭐️ One move away from being one move away.

⭐️⭐️ So much has to break right.

⭐️ Sooo you’re saying there’s a chance.

Do the Lakers deserve top dog status? Are the Minnesota Timberwolves still in the conversation? Should Orlando still be on this list?

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

This is a complete team, no notes.