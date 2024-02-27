Two Finders, f cking around and finding out. (Courtesy of Pablo Torre Finds Out.)

I’ve done a bunch of collabs with Pablo Torre.

We co-wrote an ESPN the Mag feature on the NBA’s new foray into biometric and blood testing.

We have taken the stage in front of live audiences at Mas Miami last year and Count the Dings in Brooklyn back in the day. (I wasn’t there, sadly, for the Pablo crowd surf of 2018).

We appeared on ESPN channels together. When I announced I was leaving ESPN in 2017, I chose to share a photo of me and Pablo on the ESPN SideCast set because it was maybe my happiest moment at the company. In a backroom studio/closet at ESPN’s downtown LA offices, Pablo, the TrueHoopTV crew and I successfully FaceTimed with Stephen Jackson live on air, on Pablo’s MacBook, during the playoffs as the former NBA player was on a leisure walk outside. This was, in my estimation, ESPN NBA television at its zenith.

Look how happy we were!

I say all that because …

Tuesday’s collab with Pablo ranks as my favorite collab of them all. The Finder meets Pablo Torre Finds Out! Our finding powers combined!

Do you remember that Jaren Jackson Jr/Reddit fake stat scandal false alarm from last year? The allegation that a Grizzlies statkeeper was cooking the books for Jaren Jackson Jr’s DPOY campaign? Yeah, there was nothing there. A big ol’ nothingburger.

But it DID launch a personal mission to solve a mystery that had been eating away at me for over a decade.

There was a REAL fake stat scandal involving the Memphis Grizzlies that was uncovered back in 2009. Deadspin picked it up and published an interview with a former scorekeeper, only known as “Alex from the Navy,” who actually DID cook the books for the Grizzlies (and other random players) who played in Vancouver back in the late 1990s. He wasn’t a rogue scammer. No, this was bigger. Alex from the Navy was claiming that he was only FOLLOWING the NBA-wide workplace culture of scorekeepers who juiced the stats for the hometown team. He wasn’t the only one, he says — he was the only one willing to admit it.

It caused quite a stir in the analytics community/APBRmetrics forum back in 2009. It was a bombshell of sorts. And then, after the smoke cleared, he — and the story — was gone.

Until now. Who was Alex from the Navy, the guy cooked the books in the late 90s? To me, this the big question I needed to answer. He was a real person, just chilling somewhere, on a Naval base or somewhere in a far off land!

What if I could find him? Would he talk openly now? What would he think about today’s NBA? What did he think of the Jaren Jackson thing? Are there stat scammers out there in 2024? Is Luka’s 73 and NBA scores routinely in the 130s and 140s, is this part of a larger scheme to juice fan interest? What would Alex say?

I needed to FIND this guy.

So after some digging, I found out his full name.

It turns out, I knew Alex. Like, knew him in real life. I’d met him and talked to him in the flesh. And there’s a chance, if you’re a Toronto Raptors or Philadelphia 76ers fan, you know Alex, too.

So I called him. And we talked about it all.

Give that a watch.

Or a listen.

There’s a lot in there that I hope you find interesting as much as I do. What I realized — er, found out! — is that this story isn’t really about Alex, it’s about marketing in the 80s and 90s and the role of sports statistics in drawing people’s attention. It’s also a lesson in why we should have, as Alex said in our interview, a healthy skepticism of data. In life, it’s good to have checks and balances. You’ll see why in this story.

What’d you think? Where would you like me to take the story next? I have my own thoughts, but want my Finders to help me go find the next one.