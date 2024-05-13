Quick.

Imagine a post-up play. You have it? In your head?

You’re probably thinking something like this:

That’s Shaq vs. CWebb in the 2001 playoffs. For years, Shaq built a home on the lower block and terrorized opponents from his nearby perch to the basket. Dribble, drop step, finish. Something like that.

If you’re dreaming up a typical post-up play in your head, chances are it looks a lot like that.

Right? Got that?

OK, now let’s take a look at a Nikola Jokic play on Sunday night in the second quarter. Jokic and Jamal Murray ran a little action near halfcourt and didn’t get a switch or double. Murray pulled back out. Jokic turned and saw Rudy Gobert was guarding him straight-up. So, what did Jokic do?