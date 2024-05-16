This week’s Big Number is on Jalen Brunson and his ridiculous scoring run that he’s on. I wanted to put into context how amazing it is that Brunson, listed generously at 6-foot-2, is averaging 33.9 points per game this postseason.

One way to do that is compare him to Allen Iverson who also filled it up as a “small guy.” (Note: I’m 6-foot-nothing on a GOOD day so they’re only small by NBA standards).

In Iverson and the Philadelphia 76ers’ run to the 2001 NBA Finals, AI averaged 32.9 points per game, a full point shy of Brunson’s current rate.

So, case closed — Brunson’s been better than Iverson, right?

It’s not that simple.