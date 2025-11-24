⭐️ Is Jamal Murray an All-Star? - Tom's Title Tiers #6
Suddenly, Jamal Murray has a very strong case to be Jokić's first All-Star teammate
The Denver Nuggets might finally have two All-Stars are on their team. They’ll need it if they want to keep their four-star status now that Aaron Gordon joins Christian Braun on the sidelines.
Welcome to another edition of Tom’s Title Tiers! A reminder: This is my subjective list based largely on objective data. This is not a pure, analytical ranking. You’re here because you want to know what I think, to get inside my brain a little bit. Consider this a weekly report of what I see on film; what I glean from the numbers; what I hear on the phone; what I read in the news; what I feel.
This week’s featured squad: Denver Nuggets.
A reminder that teams are listed within each tier in alphabetical order, not in order of strength. Here’s a quick rundown of each tier:
Tom’s Title Tiers
⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ This is a complete team, no notes.
⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Just missing that one thing.
⭐️⭐️⭐️ One move away from being one move away.
⭐️⭐️ So much has to break right.
⭐️ Sooo you’re saying there’s a chance.
Are the short-handed Nuggets still a four-star contender? Are the Lakers with LeBron on the same tier? And which East team got the boot from the tiers?
Let’s get to it.