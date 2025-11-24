Photo by Aaron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post

The Denver Nuggets might finally have two All-Stars are on their team. They’ll need it if they want to keep their four-star status now that Aaron Gordon joins Christian Braun on the sidelines.

Welcome to another edition of Tom’s Title Tiers! A reminder: This is my subjective list based largely on objective data. This is not a pure, analytical ranking. You’re here because you want to know what I think, to get inside my brain a little bit. Consider this a weekly report of what I see on film; what I glean from the numbers; what I hear on the phone; what I read in the news; what I feel.

This week’s featured squad: Denver Nuggets.

A reminder that teams are listed within each tier in alphabetical order, not in order of strength. Here’s a quick rundown of each tier:

Tom’s Title Tiers

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ This is a complete team, no notes.

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Just missing that one thing.

⭐️⭐️⭐️ One move away from being one move away.

⭐️⭐️ So much has to break right.

⭐️ Sooo you’re saying there’s a chance.

Are the short-handed Nuggets still a four-star contender? Are the Lakers with LeBron on the same tier? And which East team got the boot from the tiers?

Let’s get to it.