Who’s better? (Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images)

Well, that’s one way to change the conversation.

After getting beat badly in Game 1, Dallas coach Jason Kidd answered a question at the press conference about Jaylen Brown. He took it and ran with it.

Reporter: What makes going against a guy like Jaylen Brown so challenging? Kidd: Well, Jaylen’s their best player. So, just looking at what he does defensively — he picked up Luka fullcourt. He got to the free throw. He did everything and that’s what your best player does. Just understanding he plays both sides, offense and defense — at a high rate. He’s been doing that the whole playoffs.

OK, let’s break this down. Is Jaylen Brown actually better than Jayson Tatum?