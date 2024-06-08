Is Jaylen Brown better than Jayson Tatum?
Dallas coach Jason Kidd said as much on Saturday. Is he right?
Well, that’s one way to change the conversation.
After getting beat badly in Game 1, Dallas coach Jason Kidd answered a question at the press conference about Jaylen Brown. He took it and ran with it.
Reporter: What makes going against a guy like Jaylen Brown so challenging?
Kidd: Well, Jaylen’s their best player. So, just looking at what he does defensively — he picked up Luka fullcourt. He got to the free throw. He did everything and that’s what your best player does. Just understanding he plays both sides, offense and defense — at a high rate. He’s been doing that the whole playoffs.
OK, let’s break this down. Is Jaylen Brown actually better than Jayson Tatum?