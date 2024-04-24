Share this postIt might be the most important word in officiating. It also isn’t in the rulebook.www.tomthefinder.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherIt might be the most important word in officiating. It also isn’t in the rulebook.LeBron James and the rest of us want to know: What, exactly, does 'marginal' mean?Tom HaberstrohApr 24, 2024∙ Paid7Share this postIt might be the most important word in officiating. It also isn’t in the rulebook.www.tomthefinder.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther1ShareWe’re confused, too. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)This post is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign in