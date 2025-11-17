⭐️ It's OKC and everyone else - Tom's Title Tiers #5
I don't think we're talking enough about the reigning MVP
The Thunder are going to threaten 75 wins this season. The consistent greatness from the guy above is a big reason why. They’re in a class of their own.
Welcome to another edition of Tom’s Title Tiers! A reminder: This is my subjective list based largely on objective data. This is not a pure, analytical ranking. You’re here because you want to know what I think, to get inside my brain a little bit. Consider this a weekly report of what I see on film; what I glean from the numbers; what I hear on the phone; what I read in the news; what I feel.
This week’s featured squad: Oklahoma City Thunder.
A reminder that teams are listed within each tier in alphabetical order, not in order of strength. Here’s a quick rundown of each tier:
Tom’s Title Tiers
⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ This is a complete team, no notes.
⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Just missing that one thing.
⭐️⭐️⭐️ One move away from being one move away.
⭐️⭐️ So much has to break right.
⭐️ Sooo you’re saying there’s a chance.
Did KOC convince me to put the Thunder on a tier of their own? Are the Clippers even on the radar anymore?
Let’s get to it.