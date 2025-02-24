(Photo by AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post)

OK, LeBron James and Luka Dončić have arrived. After dismantling the Denver Nuggets on Saturday, all eyes are on the Luka Lakers. But my eyes are on Luka’s eyes. I’ll tell you why.

Welcome to another edition of Tom’s Title Tiers! A reminder: This is my subjective list based largely on objective data. This is not a pure, analytical ranking. You’re here because you want to know what I think, to get inside my brain a little bit. Consider this a weekly report of what I see on film; what I glean from the numbers; what I hear on the phone; what I read in the news; what I feel.

This week’s featured squad: the LA Lakers.

Here’s a quick rundown of each tier.

This week, I walk you through how Luka unleashed his superpower and destroyed the Denver Nuggets with only his eyes. (I’m upgrading the Lakers.)

Note: All stats updated through Feb 24 games.

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

This is a complete team, no notes.

Boston Celtics

Last week’s rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

Record: 41-16 | 119.0 aORtg (3rd), 110.1 aDRtg (6th), aNet +8.9 (3rd)

Cleveland Cavaliers

Last week’s rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

Record: 47-10 | 121.0 (1st), 111.9 (9th), +9.1 (2nd)

Oklahoma City Thunder

Last week’s rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

Record: 46-10 | 116.4 (6th), 105.1 (1st), +11.3 (1st)

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️

Just missing that one thing.