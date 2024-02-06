We don’t know what happened to Joel Embiid. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Over the weekend, word got out that Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid tore his meniscus in his left knee and needs surgery. It’s a devastating blow for Embiid and the Sixers who were contending for a championship. On Tuesday morning, we learned that Embiid underwent surgery for the torn meniscus.

The story should be that simple, but the Philadelphia Sixers aren’t framing it that way, putting Embiid and the public through a bit of a spin cycle. The team has soft-pedaled the injury, repeatedly avoiding the word “tear” and avoiding the word “surgery” altogether, leaving fans and the sports medicine community utterly confused.

Why are they being so coy? Let’s get into it.