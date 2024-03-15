LOL at Awful Announcing’s line “bounced around quite a bit.”

A little March Madness update that is soothing me after my Demon Deacons got bounced from the ACC Tourney yesterday:

I’m going to be doing some really cool stuff for Yahoo! Sports for the rest of the NBA season. Awful Announcing did a little writeup on it.

So: I’m super excited about the opportunity. Lemme tell you why.

Some of my favorite magazine-y pieces that I’ve written over the years require a heavier lift from a reporting (travel!), visual (producers!) and editing (multiple, um, editors!) standpoint. This here Substack is mostly a one-man operation. Yahoo! Sports provides the support to take bigger swings and make a story the best version it can possibly be. And to that end, I’m looking forward to working with my former ESPN editor Matt Wong who is now at Yahoo! Sports. He’s the man.

Another piece of the Yahoo! news: I’m also going to be revitalizing the Big Number video series I did at ESPN and NBC Sports with Jade. Like this one here (check out that pandemic beard!):

Look for that video series to have a weekly cadence whereas my writing will be a little more spaced out. Pumped about doing Big Numbers again.

Oh, and there will be an audio Y! component as well. I’ll be hopping on the great Vinnie Goodwill’s Good Word podcast every other Wednesday. Vinnie is so talented, man. You can check out this week’s episode here where we talk Jokic vs. Giannis and the scoring crash. We also talk about Khalid El-Amin. Do I need to say more? Be sure check out all the pods at Ball Don’t Lie.

They have QUITE the squad at Yahoo! Sports. Goodwill, Jake Fischer, Dan Devine and Ben Rohrbach are superb NBA writers. There’s no doubt I was wooed by the crew that Ryan Spoon and Johnny Ludden has put together. When Fischer showed up to a Basketball Illuminati recording session wearing a Basketball Illuminati dad-hat, he was my people for life. I’ve been admirers of them from afar and look forward to teaming up.

So what will this mean for this Substack?

Most of my writing will still be here! I’ll continue to churn out 2-3 pieces a week in this space, promise. That won’t change. For stories that need some more muscle, Yahoo! Sports will be helping me bring it home.

Another cool thing: For every longer piece I write at Yahoo! Sports, the plan is to share some bonus content on The Finder that didn’t make it into the piece. Or maybe we jump down a related rabbit hole together and find something new. The good folks at Yahoo! Sports have graciously given me the green light to do that, and I can tell you that it’s much appreciated.

I’ll still be working every Blazers game. I’ll still be doing Pack Your Knives and the OG pod at Count The Dings. When I went to interview someone for The Finder pod, we’ll do that! Rest assured, I’ll continue to find things and bring them to you, my subscribers.

Much love.

-T