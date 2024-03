(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Cleveland Cavaliers head coach J.B. Bickerstaff is NBA royalty. His father, Bernie Bickerstaff, worked as the head coach for the Seattle Supersonics, Charlotte Bobcats, Washington Bullets/Wizards and the Los Angeles Lakers. If you’ve frequented an NBA arena in the last 50 years, chances are you’ve come across a Bicker…