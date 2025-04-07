When they’re healthy … (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Kawhi Leonard and James Harden are humming right now. The Clippers have won 11 of their 13 last thirteen, almost all of those wins in blowout fashion. If you’re not considering them an elite title contender, this number will sway you.

Welcome to another edition of Tom’s Title Tiers! A reminder: This is my subjective list based largely on objective data. This is not a pure, analytical ranking. You’re here because you want to know what I think, to get inside my brain a little bit. Consider this a weekly report of what I see on film; what I glean from the numbers; what I hear on the phone; what I read in the news; what I feel.

This week’s featured squad: the Los Angeles Clippers.

Here’s a quick rundown of each tier.

Tom’s Title Tiers

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ This is a complete team, no notes.

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Just missing that one thing.

⭐️⭐️⭐️ One move away from being one move away.

⭐️⭐️ So much has to break right.

⭐️ Sooo you’re saying there’s a chance.

This week, a scoreboard of star performance for the title contenders has me swooning for the Clippers’ title chances. Also find out which contender I’ve downgraded with some injury news.