(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

With the cap circumvention scandal looming overhead, the LA Clippers are still good. How good?

Welcome to another edition of Tom’s Title Tiers! A reminder: This is my subjective list based largely on objective data. This is not a pure, analytical ranking. You’re here because you want to know what I think, to get inside my brain a little bit. Consider this a weekly report of what I see on film; what I glean from the numbers; what I hear on the phone; what I read in the news; what I feel.

This week’s featured squad: Los Angeles Clippers.

A reminder that teams are listed within each tier in alphabetical order, not in order of strength. Here’s a quick rundown of each tier:

Tom’s Title Tiers

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ This is a complete team, no notes.

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Just missing that one thing.

⭐️⭐️⭐️ One move away from being one move away.

⭐️⭐️ So much has to break right.

⭐️ Sooo you’re saying there’s a chance.

With the season-preview issue in the bank, we go back to the standard Title Tiers profile of one team. Am I worried about the Clippers opening night blowout loss to the Jazz? Or was that just a wakeup call for an unshaven, robed Uncle Clippers squad?

Let’s get to it.