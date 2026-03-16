⭐️ The HIDDEN Catalyst to Bam Adebayo's 83 - Tom's Title Tiers #22
Erik Spoelstra created an environment conducive to breaking records
Erik Spoelstra revolutionized the Miami Heat’s offense. He also cultivated a high-octane system that allowed Bam Adebayo to flourish and smash the modern-day scoring record. How does pace factor into Bam’s 83 and will the Heat’s system translate to postseason success?
Welcome to another edition of Tom’s Title Tiers! A reminder: This is my subjective list based largely on objective data. This is not a pure, analytical ranking. You’re here because you want to know what I think, to get inside my brain a little bit. Consider this a weekly report of what I see on film; what I glean from the numbers; what I hear on the phone; what I read in the news; what I feel.
This week’s featured squad: Miami Heat.
A reminder that teams are listed within each tier in alphabetical order, not in order of strength. Here’s a quick rundown of each tier:
Tom’s Title Tiers
⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ This is a complete team, no notes.
⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Just missing that one thing.
⭐️⭐️⭐️ One move away from being one move away.
⭐️⭐️ So much has to break right.
⭐️ Sooo you’re saying there’s a chance.
Do the Denver Nuggets still deserve ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ status? What do we do with the Lakers?
⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
This is a complete team, no notes.