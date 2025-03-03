They need each other. (Photo by Arthur Dong/Xinhua via Getty Images)

While the Miami Heat sputter in mediocrity, Jimmy Butler has become so essential in Golden State, you would have thought HE took the Warriors to three titles. What does the loss to a barren Philly squad say about the Warriors?

Welcome to another edition of Tom’s Title Tiers! A reminder: This is my subjective list based largely on objective data. This is not a pure, analytical ranking. You’re here because you want to know what I think, to get inside my brain a little bit. Consider this a weekly report of what I see on film; what I glean from the numbers; what I hear on the phone; what I read in the news; what I feel.

This week’s featured squad: the Golden State Warriors.

Here’s a quick rundown of each tier.

This week, we look at the Warriors’ sudden dependence on their new acquisition, Butler, and what it means for their playoff hopes.

Note: All stats updated through Mar 2 games.

Boston Celtics

Last week’s rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

Record: 43-18 | 118.7 aORtg (3rd), 110.3 aDRtg (6th), aNet +8.5 (3rd)

Cleveland Cavaliers

Last week’s rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

Record: 50-10 | 121.5 (1st), 111.9 (8th), +9.6 (2nd)

Oklahoma City Thunder

Last week’s rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

Record: 49-11 | 117.4 (5th), 106.2 (1st), +11.2 (1st)

