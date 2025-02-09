Where does the Lakers’ untrade put Luka Dončić and LeBron on the Tiers? And what’s the most underrated move at the deadline? It might be the one made by the Cleveland Cavaliers to get De’Andre Hunter. Let’s get into it.

Welcome to another edition of Tom’s Title Tiers! A reminder: This is my subjective list based largely on objective data. This is not a pure, analytical ranking. You’re here because you want to know what I think, to get inside my brain a little bit. Consider this a weekly report of what I see on film; what I glean from the numbers; what I hear on the phone; what I read in the news; what I feel.

This week’s featured squad: the Cleveland Cavaliers (and a bonus Lakers hit).

Here’s a quick rundown of each tier.

Tom’s Title Tiers

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ This is a complete team, no notes.

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Just missing that one thing.

⭐️⭐️⭐️ One move away from being one move away.

⭐️⭐️ So much has to break right.

⭐️ Sooo you’re saying there’s a chance.

This week, a look at how the East could have been won at the deadline. Plus, do I think the Lakers can maintain their title contending status without Mark Williams?