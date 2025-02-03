This is so weird.

It’s a special edition of Tom’s Title Tiers. We’re running it on a Sunday in the wake of the Luka Doncic/Anthony Davis trade that changed everything. We’ll have my thoughts on the trade and whether it puts the Los Angeles Lakers or the Dallas Mavericks any closer to a championship.

Welcome to another edition of Tom’s Title Tiers! A reminder: This is my subjective list based largely on objective data. This is not a pure, analytical ranking. You’re here because you want to know what I think, to get inside my brain a little bit. Consider this a weekly report of what I see on film; what I glean from the numbers; what I hear on the phone; what I read in the news; what I feel.

This week’s featured squad: the Los Angeles Lakers.

Here’s a quick rundown of each tier.

Tom’s Title Tiers

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ This is a complete team, no notes.

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Just missing that one thing.

⭐️⭐️⭐️ One move away from being one move away.

⭐️⭐️ So much has to break right.

⭐️ Sooo you’re saying there’s a chance.

This week, a look at what many consider the biggest midseason trade ever.