⭐️ The Luka Trade and Tom's Title Tiers #17
A first-person account of the Luka/AD trade. And are they any closer to winning a title?
It’s a special edition of Tom’s Title Tiers. We’re running it on a Sunday in the wake of the Luka Doncic/Anthony Davis trade that changed everything. We’ll have my thoughts on the trade and whether it puts the Los Angeles Lakers or the Dallas Mavericks any closer to a championship.
Welcome to another edition of Tom’s Title Tiers! A reminder: This is my subjective list based largely on objective data. This is not a pure, analytical ranking. You’re here because you want to know what I think, to get inside my brain a little bit. Consider this a weekly report of what I see on film; what I glean from the numbers; what I hear on the phone; what I read in the news; what I feel.
This week’s featured squad: the Los Angeles Lakers.
Here’s a quick rundown of each tier.
Tom’s Title Tiers
⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ This is a complete team, no notes.
⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Just missing that one thing.
⭐️⭐️⭐️ One move away from being one move away.
⭐️⭐️ So much has to break right.
⭐️ Sooo you’re saying there’s a chance.
This week, a look at what many consider the biggest midseason trade ever.