Giannis Antetokounmpo argues with referee Josh Tiven in early March. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

A crazy thing happened on Wednesday night. The Cleveland Cavaliers didn’t take a free throw in the first three quarters of their game against New Orleans.

Three quarters of basketball, not a single shooting foul whistled by officials against the Pelicans. It marked the first time this season that a team – any team – entered the fourth quarter with zilch in the FT attempt column. About 2,000 NBA games have been played since the last time it happened.

A basketball comet streaked across the sky, an event so rare you might watch an entire season’s worth of games and never see it.

And then, three minutes later: another comet zipped across the sky!

That’s right: it happened again. Over in Memphis, just seconds later, the Charlotte Hornets concluded the third quarter of their game with zero free throws to their name. It hadn’t happened all season and then, in a span of five minutes, it happened TWICE.

Charlotte’s first free throw against Memphis came at the 10:13 mark in the fourth quarter, an and-one for Charlotte point guard Tre Mann. That came a few ticks earlier than the Cavs’ first free throw attempt against New Orleans, which came at the 9:00 mark, an and-one for Darius Garland.

The Cavs finished the game with just three free throws, the team’s lowest total since 1994. Cleveland star Donovan Mitchell wasn’t even alive the last time it happened. Back in Memphis, Charlotte finished with a parade of free throws in the fourth quarter, ending up with 13, still down from their season average of 18.5.

Believe it or not, the bizarre free-throw droughts didn’t end there. Up in Portland, the Blazers logged just one free throw in the first half. That’s the lowest free-throw total at halftime for the ball club this season. And the season before that. And the season before that and the season before that.

These are the latest entries in the league’s bizarre disappearance of free throws, and with it, all that high scoring in the NBA we heard so much about. Is there something behind it? I’m going to propose a new theory.