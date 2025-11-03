(Photo by Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)

The Houston Rockets lost their starting point guard for the season. They currently have the best offensive efficiency in the NBA. How are the hell are they doing it?

Welcome to another edition of Tom’s Title Tiers! A reminder: This is my subjective list based largely on objective data. This is not a pure, analytical ranking. You’re here because you want to know what I think, to get inside my brain a little bit. Consider this a weekly report of what I see on film; what I glean from the numbers; what I hear on the phone; what I read in the news; what I feel.

This week’s featured squad: Houston Rockets.

A reminder that teams are listed within each tier in alphabetical order, not in order of strength. Here’s a quick rundown of each tier:

Tom’s Title Tiers

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ This is a complete team, no notes.

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Just missing that one thing.

⭐️⭐️⭐️ One move away from being one move away.

⭐️⭐️ So much has to break right.

⭐️ Sooo you’re saying there’s a chance.

Which top contender took a slide this week? Where do I put the Spurs after their baffling loss to Phoenix? And should Chicago be on here?

Let’s get to it.