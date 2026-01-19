⭐️ The Rockets' most important man - Tom's Title Tiers #14
Steven Adams was carried off the floor on Sunday with an ankle injury. Uh oh.
The Houston Rockets’ nightmare injury season continues: Steven Adams had to be carried off the floor after a nasty ankle turn on Sunday. If the Kiwi big man needs to miss significant time … Houston, we have a problem.
Welcome to another edition of Tom’s Title Tiers! A reminder: This is my subjective list based largely on objective data. This is not a pure, analytical ranking. You’re here because you want to know what I think, to get inside my brain a little bit. Consider this a weekly report of what I see on film; what I glean from the numbers; what I hear on the phone; what I read in the news; what I feel.
This week’s featured squad: the Houston Rockets.
A reminder that teams are listed within each tier in alphabetical order, not in order of strength. Here’s a quick rundown of each tier:
Are the Rockets still a four-star contender? What do I do with the sputtering New York Knicks?
Let’s get to it.
This is a complete team, no notes.