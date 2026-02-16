(Photo by Aaron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post)

There is drama at the summit. For the first time, the Oklahoma City Thunder officially have company at the top of the title tiers.

Welcome to another edition of Tom’s Title Tiers! A reminder: This is my subjective list based largely on objective data. This is not a pure, analytical ranking. You’re here because you want to know what I think, to get inside my brain a little bit. Consider this a weekly report of what I see on film; what I glean from the numbers; what I hear on the phone; what I read in the news; what I feel.

This week’s featured squad: the Oklahoma City Thunder.

A reminder that teams are listed within each tier in alphabetical order, not in order of strength. Here’s a quick rundown of each tier:

Tom’s Title Tiers

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ This is a complete team, no notes.

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Just missing that one thing.

⭐️⭐️⭐️ One move away from being one move away.

⭐️⭐️ So much has to break right.

⭐️ Sooo you’re saying there’s a chance.

Which teams deserve to be five-star status with the OKC Thunder? Where do I place the surging Celtics? Which team takes Miami’s spot on the tier?

Let’s get to it.

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐