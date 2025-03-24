Donte DiVincenzo is back. And so are the Wolves. (Photo by Matt Krohn/Getty Images)

The Minnesota Timberwolves have quietly regained their Western Conference Finals mojo. Donte DiVincenzo and their improving health is a big reason why. In a league where stars are more absent than ever, that stability is essential.

Welcome to another edition of Tom’s Title Tiers! A reminder: This is my subjective list based largely on objective data. This is not a pure, analytical ranking. You’re here because you want to know what I think, to get inside my brain a little bit. Consider this a weekly report of what I see on film; what I glean from the numbers; what I hear on the phone; what I read in the news; what I feel.

This week’s featured squad: the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Here’s a quick rundown of each tier.

Tom’s Title Tiers

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ This is a complete team, no notes.

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Just missing that one thing.

⭐️⭐️⭐️ One move away from being one move away.

⭐️⭐️ So much has to break right.

⭐️ Sooo you’re saying there’s a chance.

This week, a look at the NBA’s star play percentage through the lens of the Minnesota Timberwolves, who are one of the NBA’s hottest (and healthiest) teams.