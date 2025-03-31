(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

The Memphis Grizzlies fired Taylor Jenkins on Friday. The timing seemed off. But not when you consider the statistical outlier I uncovered.

Welcome to another edition of Tom’s Title Tiers! A reminder: This is my subjective list based largely on objective data. This is not a pure, analytical ranking. You’re here because you want to know what I think, to get inside my brain a little bit. Consider this a weekly report of what I see on film; what I glean from the numbers; what I hear on the phone; what I read in the news; what I feel.

This week’s featured squad: the Memphis Grizzlies.

Here’s a quick rundown of each tier.

Tom’s Title Tiers

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ This is a complete team, no notes.

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Just missing that one thing.

⭐️⭐️⭐️ One move away from being one move away.

⭐️⭐️ So much has to break right.

⭐️ Sooo you’re saying there’s a chance.

This week, what the Memphis Grizzlies did before GM Zach Kleiman fired Jenkins. Or I should say, DIDN’T do. Plus, how far should the Dame-less Milwaukee Bucks fall on my board?