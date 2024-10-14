This is going to take some getting used to. (Photo by AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post)

Welcome to another year of Tom’s Title Tiers! We’ve missed you here at The Finder HQ.

New year, same schedule. First thing every Monday morning, your inbox will have my tiered rankings of every title contender with a longer focus on one team per week.

A reminder: This is my subjective list based largely on objective data. This is not a pure, analytical ranking. You’re here because you want to know what I think, to get inside my brain a little bit. Consider this a weekly report of what I see on film; what I glean from the numbers; what I hear on the phone; what I read in the news; what I feel.

This week’s featured squad: the Denver Nuggets.

Here’s a quick rundown of each tier.

Tom’s Title Tiers

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ This is a complete team, no notes.

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Just missing that one thing.

⭐️⭐️⭐️ One move away from being one move away.

⭐️⭐️ So much has to break right.

⭐️ Sooo you’re saying there’s a chance.

Where do I put the new-look Nuggets with Russell Westbrook? And where are the rest of my title contenders as we wrap up the preseason? And who is THE sleeper team in my eyes?

Let’s find out.