Khris Middleton represents the league-wide star return. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Khris Middleton is back. And so are the Milwaukee Bucks, who are one win away from winning the NBA Cup. Have they earned a place on the five-star tier title contender with their Tuesday opponent, the Oklahoma City Thunder?

Welcome to another edition of Tom’s Title Tiers! New year, same schedule. First thing every Monday morning, your inbox will have my tiered rankings of every title contender with a longer focus on one team per week.

A reminder: This is my subjective list based largely on objective data. This is not a pure, analytical ranking. You’re here because you want to know what I think, to get inside my brain a little bit. Consider this a weekly report of what I see on film; what I glean from the numbers; what I hear on the phone; what I read in the news; what I feel.

This week’s featured squad: the Milwaukee Bucks.

Here’s a quick rundown of each tier.

Tom’s Title Tiers

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ This is a complete team, no notes.

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Just missing that one thing.

⭐️⭐️⭐️ One move away from being one move away.

⭐️⭐️ So much has to break right.

⭐️ Sooo you’re saying there’s a chance.

This week, I look at the early returns on Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard and Khris Middleton trio. Are they top-tier title contenders?

Let’s find out. Also a look at league-wide injury trends…