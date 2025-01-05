Should the Grizzlies swap Marcus Smart for Jimmy? (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)

The Memphis Grizzlies have the second-most wins in the West. Should they push their chips to the middle for Jimmy Butler?

Welcome to another edition of Tom’s Title Tiers! A reminder: This is my subjective list based largely on objective data. This is not a pure, analytical ranking. You’re here because you want to know what I think, to get inside my brain a little bit. Consider this a weekly report of what I see on film; what I glean from the numbers; what I hear on the phone; what I read in the news; what I feel.

This week’s featured squad: the Memphis Grizzlies.

Here’s a quick rundown of each tier.

Tom’s Title Tiers

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ This is a complete team, no notes.

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Just missing that one thing.

⭐️⭐️⭐️ One move away from being one move away.

⭐️⭐️ So much has to break right.

⭐️ Sooo you’re saying there’s a chance.

This week, I take a look at the Memphis Grizzlies, who are rumored to make a run at Jimmy Butler. Should they? I also dropped a floundering team from the tiers. And for the first time this season, we have a newcomer to the ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ tier.

With Butler rumors swirling, we’re gonna do this a day early. A very special Sunday edition of TTT…