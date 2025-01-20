We’ve never seen anything like this. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images)

The New York Knicks are within striking distance of the No. 2 seed, but they may be grinding themselves to dust to get there. Should we be concerned?

Welcome to another edition of Tom’s Title Tiers! A reminder: This is my subjective list based largely on objective data. This is not a pure, analytical ranking. You’re here because you want to know what I think, to get inside my brain a little bit. Consider this a weekly report of what I see on film; what I glean from the numbers; what I hear on the phone; what I read in the news; what I feel.

This week’s featured squad: the New York Knicks.

Here’s a quick rundown of each tier.

Tom’s Title Tiers

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ This is a complete team, no notes.

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Just missing that one thing.

⭐️⭐️⭐️ One move away from being one move away.

⭐️⭐️ So much has to break right.

⭐️ Sooo you’re saying there’s a chance.

This week, I take a look under the hood of the New York Knicks’ minutes and how historic the distribution is. Is it enough to downgrade them in my tiers? And what about Boston?