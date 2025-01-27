(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Rookie standouts Zach Edey and Jaylen Wells are thriving with the surging Memphis Grizzlies. Is that a good thing or a bad thing for their title chances?

Welcome to another edition of Tom’s Title Tiers! A reminder: This is my subjective list based largely on objective data. This is not a pure, analytical ranking. You’re here because you want to know what I think, to get inside my brain a little bit. Consider this a weekly report of what I see on film; what I glean from the numbers; what I hear on the phone; what I read in the news; what I feel.

This week’s featured squad: the Memphis Grizzlies.

Here’s a quick rundown of each tier.

Tom’s Title Tiers

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ This is a complete team, no notes.

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Just missing that one thing.

⭐️⭐️⭐️ One move away from being one move away.

⭐️⭐️ So much has to break right.

⭐️ Sooo you’re saying there’s a chance.

This week, I take a look at the history of rookies being key contributors on title teams and whether the Memphis Grizzlies deserve to be in that inner circle.