⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Tom's Title Tiers: #16
Memphis has me wondering: Do rookies belong on true title contenders?
Rookie standouts Zach Edey and Jaylen Wells are thriving with the surging Memphis Grizzlies. Is that a good thing or a bad thing for their title chances?
Welcome to another edition of Tom’s Title Tiers! A reminder: This is my subjective list based largely on objective data. This is not a pure, analytical ranking. You’re here because you want to know what I think, to get inside my brain a little bit. Consider this a weekly report of what I see on film; what I glean from the numbers; what I hear on the phone; what I read in the news; what I feel.
This week’s featured squad: the Memphis Grizzlies.
Here’s a quick rundown of each tier.
Tom’s Title Tiers
⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ This is a complete team, no notes.
⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Just missing that one thing.
⭐️⭐️⭐️ One move away from being one move away.
⭐️⭐️ So much has to break right.
⭐️ Sooo you’re saying there’s a chance.
This week, I take a look at the history of rookies being key contributors on title teams and whether the Memphis Grizzlies deserve to be in that inner circle.