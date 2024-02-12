Luka Doncic should be very happy about P.J. Washington and Daniel Gafford’s arrival. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

If Saturday was any indication, the Dallas Mavericks may have won the trade deadline. Do the high-flying acrobatics of P.J. Washington and Daniel Gafford make Dallas a title contender?

Welcome to another edition of Tom’s Title Tiers. A reminder: This is my subjective list based largely on objective data. This is not a pure, analytical ranking. You’re here because you want to know what I think, to get inside my brain a little bit. Consider this a weekly report of what I see on film; what I glean from the numbers; what I hear on the phone; what I read in the news; what I feel.

This week’s featured squad: the Dallas Mavericks.

Here’s a quick rundown of each tier.

Tom’s Title Tiers

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ This is a complete team, no notes.

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Just missing that one thing.

⭐️⭐️⭐️ One move away from being one move away.

⭐️⭐️ So much has to break right.

⭐️ Sooo you’re saying there’s a chance.

So where do I slot the new-look Dallas Mavericks? And do I still have the Milwaukee Bucks as a ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ contender?

Let’s find out.

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

This is a complete team, no notes.