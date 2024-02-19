Not gonna lie, Doc has been doing his yoga. (Photo by Kelsey Grant/Getty Images)

It’s the All-Star Break. Adrian Griffin is out, Doc Rivers is in. It’s been ugly. Time to take the temperature of the most polarizing team in the league this season: the Milwaukee Bucks.

Welcome to another edition of Tom’s Title Tiers. A reminder: This is my subjective list based largely on objective data. This is not a pure, analytical ranking. You’re here because you want to know what I think, to get inside my brain a little bit. Consider this a weekly report of what I see on film; what I glean from the numbers; what I hear on the phone; what I read in the news; what I feel.

This week’s featured squad: the Milwaukee Bucks.

Here’s a quick rundown of each tier.

Tom’s Title Tiers

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ This is a complete team, no notes.

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Just missing that one thing.

⭐️⭐️⭐️ One move away from being one move away.

⭐️⭐️ So much has to break right.

⭐️ Sooo you’re saying there’s a chance.

Do I still believe in the Milwaukee Bucks? And where do the rest of the title contenders shake out at the proverbial halftime of the season?

Let’s find out.

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

This is a complete team, no notes.