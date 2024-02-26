Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat are back. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

The Miami Heat didn’t land a third star at the deadline, lost Kyle Lowry and saw Terry Rozier go down with an injury shortly after arriving on Miami’s shores.

And yet: they’re the hottest team in the East. Have they done enough to move up my board?

Welcome to another edition of Tom’s Title Tiers. A reminder: This is my subjective list based largely on objective data. This is not a pure, analytical ranking. You’re here because you want to know what I think, to get inside my brain a little bit. Consider this a weekly report of what I see on film; what I glean from the numbers; what I hear on the phone; what I read in the news; what I feel.

This week’s featured squad: the Miami Heat.

Here’s a quick rundown of each tier.

Tom’s Title Tiers

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ This is a complete team, no notes.

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Just missing that one thing.

⭐️⭐️⭐️ One move away from being one move away.

⭐️⭐️ So much has to break right.

⭐️ Sooo you’re saying there’s a chance.

Do the Miami Heat have enough to win it all?

Let’s find out.

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

This is a complete team, no notes.