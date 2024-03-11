⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Tom's Title Tiers #24
Is the Tatum-Brown pairing complementary enough to win a championship?
Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown’s stars have been shining this season. But why aren’t they shining brightest together? Is it a cause for concern for these Boston Celtics?
Welcome to another edition of Tom’s Title Tiers. A reminder: This is my subjective list based largely on objective data. This is not a pure, analytical ranking. You’re here because you want to know what I think, to get inside my brain a little bit. Consider this a weekly report of what I see on film; what I glean from the numbers; what I hear on the phone; what I read in the news; what I feel.
This week’s featured squad: the Boston Celtics.
Here’s a quick rundown of each tier.
Tom’s Title Tiers
⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ This is a complete team, no notes.
⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Just missing that one thing.
⭐️⭐️⭐️ One move away from being one move away.
⭐️⭐️ So much has to break right.
⭐️ Sooo you’re saying there’s a chance.
Are the recent stumbles by the Boston Celtics enough to knock them down a peg? Does the Karl-Anthony Towns injury eliminate the Timberwolves’ title chances? Are the Milwuakee Bucks top-tier title contenders now?
Let’s find out.