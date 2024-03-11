(Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images)

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown’s stars have been shining this season. But why aren’t they shining brightest together? Is it a cause for concern for these Boston Celtics?

Welcome to another edition of Tom’s Title Tiers. A reminder: This is my subjective list based largely on objective data. This is not a pure, analytical ranking. You’re here because you want to know what I think, to get inside my brain a little bit. Consider this a weekly report of what I see on film; what I glean from the numbers; what I hear on the phone; what I read in the news; what I feel.

This week’s featured squad: the Boston Celtics.

Here’s a quick rundown of each tier.

Tom’s Title Tiers

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ This is a complete team, no notes.

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Just missing that one thing.

⭐️⭐️⭐️ One move away from being one move away.

⭐️⭐️ So much has to break right.

⭐️ Sooo you’re saying there’s a chance.

Are the recent stumbles by the Boston Celtics enough to knock them down a peg? Does the Karl-Anthony Towns injury eliminate the Timberwolves’ title chances? Are the Milwuakee Bucks top-tier title contenders now?

Let’s find out.