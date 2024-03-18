⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Tom's Title Tiers #25
You're a title contender. Would you rather be subpar on offense or defense? Speaking for the Cavs.
Donovan Mitchell is back, but the Cleveland Cavaliers’ scoring woes lingers. Is their subpar offense disqualifying from the title conversation? Would you rather have a team who was elite on defense (like the Cavs) but can’t score or a team that is elite offensively but can’t defend? I dig in.
Welcome to another edition of Tom’s Title Tiers. A reminder: This is my subjective list based largely on objective data. This is not a pure, analytical ranking. You’re here because you want to know what I think, to get inside my brain a little bit. Consider this a weekly report of what I see on film; what I glean from the numbers; what I hear on the phone; what I read in the news; what I feel.
This week’s featured squad: the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Here’s a quick rundown of each tier.
Tom’s Title Tiers
⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ This is a complete team, no notes.
⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Just missing that one thing.
⭐️⭐️⭐️ One move away from being one move away.
⭐️⭐️ So much has to break right.
⭐️ Sooo you’re saying there’s a chance.
After laying an egg against the Houston Rockets, do I still think the Cavs are ⭐ worthy? And have the New Orleans Pelicans earned a promotion to the ⭐️⭐️⭐️ tier?
Let’s find out.