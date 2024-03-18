Do the Cavs score enough? (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Donovan Mitchell is back, but the Cleveland Cavaliers’ scoring woes lingers. Is their subpar offense disqualifying from the title conversation? Would you rather have a team who was elite on defense (like the Cavs) but can’t score or a team that is elite offensively but can’t defend? I dig in.

Welcome to another edition of Tom’s Title Tiers. A reminder: This is my subjective list based largely on objective data. This is not a pure, analytical ranking. You’re here because you want to know what I think, to get inside my brain a little bit. Consider this a weekly report of what I see on film; what I glean from the numbers; what I hear on the phone; what I read in the news; what I feel.

This week’s featured squad: the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Here’s a quick rundown of each tier.

Tom’s Title Tiers

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ This is a complete team, no notes.

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Just missing that one thing.

⭐️⭐️⭐️ One move away from being one move away.

⭐️⭐️ So much has to break right.

⭐️ Sooo you’re saying there’s a chance.

After laying an egg against the Houston Rockets, do I still think the Cavs are ⭐ worthy? And have the New Orleans Pelicans earned a promotion to the ⭐️⭐️⭐️ tier?

Let’s find out.