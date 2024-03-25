Is Damian Lillard picking up Giannis Antetokounmpo’s play? (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

It’s March Madness. It’s also about a month since Doc Rivers took the head coaching job in Milwaukee. Are Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo finally clicking? Doc has them playing MUCH differently.

Welcome to another edition of Tom’s Title Tiers. A reminder: This is my subjective list based largely on objective data. This is not a pure, analytical ranking. You’re here because you want to know what I think, to get inside my brain a little bit. Consider this a weekly report of what I see on film; what I glean from the numbers; what I hear on the phone; what I read in the news; what I feel.

This week’s featured squad: the Milwaukee Bucks.

Here’s a quick rundown of each tier.

Tom’s Title Tiers

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ This is a complete team, no notes.

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Just missing that one thing.

⭐️⭐️⭐️ One move away from being one move away.

⭐️⭐️ So much has to break right.

⭐️ Sooo you’re saying there’s a chance.

Are the Milwaukee Bucks finally worthy of ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ status? What do I make of the Brandon Ingram injury? Are the surging Houston Rockets entering the fray?

Let’s find out.