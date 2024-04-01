The KD-led Suns are treading on dangerous ground. With a brutal final stretch of the season, the Suns are playing some of their least inspired basketball in a long time. Not good.
Welcome to another edition of Tom’s Title Tiers. A reminder: This is my subjective list based largely on objective data. This is not a pure, analytical ranking. You’re here because you want to know what I think, to get inside my brain a little bit. Consider this a weekly report of what I see on film; what I glean from the numbers; what I hear on the phone; what I read in the news; what I feel.
This week’s featured squad: the Phoenix Suns.
Here’s a quick rundown of each tier.
Tom’s Title Tiers
⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ This is a complete team, no notes.
⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Just missing that one thing.
⭐️⭐️⭐️ One move away from being one move away.
⭐️⭐️ So much has to break right.
⭐️ Sooo you’re saying there’s a chance.
Are the Phoenix Suns still a ⭐️⭐️⭐️ contender in my book? Are the Golden State Warriors getting downgraded after Draymond Green’s recent outburst?
Let’s find out.