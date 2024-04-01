KD stands alone in his former digs. (Photo by Joshua Gateley/Getty Images)

The KD-led Suns are treading on dangerous ground. With a brutal final stretch of the season, the Suns are playing some of their least inspired basketball in a long time. Not good.

Welcome to another edition of Tom’s Title Tiers. A reminder: This is my subjective list based largely on objective data. This is not a pure, analytical ranking. You’re here because you want to know what I think, to get inside my brain a little bit. Consider this a weekly report of what I see on film; what I glean from the numbers; what I hear on the phone; what I read in the news; what I feel.

This week’s featured squad: the Phoenix Suns.

Here’s a quick rundown of each tier.

Tom’s Title Tiers

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ This is a complete team, no notes.

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Just missing that one thing.

⭐️⭐️⭐️ One move away from being one move away.

⭐️⭐️ So much has to break right.

⭐️ Sooo you’re saying there’s a chance.

Are the Phoenix Suns still a ⭐️⭐️⭐️ contender in my book? Are the Golden State Warriors getting downgraded after Draymond Green’s recent outburst?

Let’s find out.