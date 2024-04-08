Jamal Murray is back. For good? (Photo by AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post)

Jamal Murray returned to the Denver Nuggets after missing the previous seven games with a right knee injury. If he needs to miss time, how far can Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets go?

Welcome to another edition of Tom’s Title Tiers. A reminder: This is my subjective list based largely on objective data. This is not a pure, analytical ranking. You’re here because you want to know what I think, to get inside my brain a little bit. Consider this a weekly report of what I see on film; what I glean from the numbers; what I hear on the phone; what I read in the news; what I feel.

This week’s featured squad: the Denver Nuggets.

Here’s a quick rundown of each tier.

Tom’s Title Tiers

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ This is a complete team, no notes.

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Just missing that one thing.

⭐️⭐️⭐️ One move away from being one move away.

⭐️⭐️ So much has to break right.

⭐️ Sooo you’re saying there’s a chance.

Are Jamal Murray’s injuries concerns enough to bump them from five-star status? Which team did the Philadelphia 76ers bump out of the title picture?

Let’s find out.