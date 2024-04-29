Which teams could add Kevin Durant this summer? (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

A sweep requires a hard look in the mirror. After a disastrous first full season under new owner Mat Ishbia, the Suns have to go back to the drawing board in order to re-establish themselves as a legitimate title contender in the future. Trading Kevin Durant may be the only logical path.

Welcome to another edition of Tom’s Title Tiers. A reminder: This is my subjective list based largely on objective data. This is not a pure, analytical ranking. You’re here because you want to know what I think, to get inside my brain a little bit. Consider this a weekly report of what I see on film; what I glean from the numbers; what I hear on the phone; what I read in the news; what I feel.

This week’s featured squad is an eliminated one: the Phoenix Suns.

Here’s a quick rundown of each tier.

Tom’s Title Tiers

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ This is a complete team, no notes.

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Just missing that one thing.

⭐️⭐️⭐️ One move away from being one move away.

⭐️⭐️ So much has to break right.

⭐️ Sooo you’re saying there’s a chance.

Which teams make a good fit for Durant’s services? Do the Minnesota Timberwolves move up in my tiers? How far do the LA Clippers fall without Kawhi Leonard?

Let’s find out.