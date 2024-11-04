Anthony Davis leading this year’s whistle brigade. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Whistles are up. Way up for Anthony Davis in particular. Is that enough to boost their title stock?

Welcome to another edition of Tom’s Title Tiers! New year, same schedule. First thing every Monday morning, your inbox will have my tiered rankings of every title contender with a longer focus on one team per week.

A reminder: This is my subjective list based largely on objective data. This is not a pure, analytical ranking. You’re here because you want to know what I think, to get inside my brain a little bit. Consider this a weekly report of what I see on film; what I glean from the numbers; what I hear on the phone; what I read in the news; what I feel.

This week’s featured squad: the Los Angeles Lakers.

Here’s a quick rundown of each tier.

Tom’s Title Tiers

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ This is a complete team, no notes.

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Just missing that one thing.

⭐️⭐️⭐️ One move away from being one move away.

⭐️⭐️ So much has to break right.

⭐️ Sooo you’re saying there’s a chance.

This week, I take a deeper look at Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers’ strong start. Are they approaching ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ status?

Let’s find out.