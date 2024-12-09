What if we got Skinny Dončić back? (photos via Getty Images)

With Luka Dončić back after a “wrist injury,” the Dallas Mavericks are riding a seven-game win streak. Are they the favorites to win the NBA Cup?

Welcome to another edition of Tom's Title Tiers! First thing every Monday morning, my tiered rankings of every title contender with a longer focus on one team per week.

A reminder: This is my subjective list based largely on objective data. This is not a pure, analytical ranking. You’re here because you want to know what I think, to get inside my brain a little bit. Consider this a weekly report of what I see on film; what I glean from the numbers; what I hear on the phone; what I read in the news; what I feel.

This week’s featured squad: the Dallas Mavericks.

Here’s a quick rundown of each tier.

Tom’s Title Tiers

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ This is a complete team, no notes.

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Just missing that one thing.

⭐️⭐️⭐️ One move away from being one move away.

⭐️⭐️ So much has to break right.

⭐️ Sooo you’re saying there’s a chance.

This week, I dig into the Dallas Mavericks’ latest run. Have they reached five-star title contender status? And do I still think the Los Angeles Lakers belong on the contender list?

Let’s find out.