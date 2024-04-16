The Denver Nuggets are my title pick. Who’s lurking in the shadows? (Photo by AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post)

The 2023-24 regular season is in the books. The second season is upon us. Who are the legit title contenders? Who got the boot this week?

Welcome to another edition of Tom’s Title Tiers. A reminder: This is my subjective list based largely on objective data. This is not a pure, analytical ranking. You’re here because you want to know what I think, to get inside my brain a little bit. Consider this a weekly report of what I see on film; what I glean from the numbers; what I hear on the phone; what I read in the news; what I feel.

This week’s featured squad: All of the squads.

Here’s a quick rundown of each tier.

Tom’s Title Tiers

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ This is a complete team, no notes.

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Just missing that one thing.

⭐️⭐️⭐️ One move away from being one move away.

⭐️⭐️ So much has to break right.

⭐️ Sooo you’re saying there’s a chance.

Where do I put the 15 contenders? Hint: I only see three ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ title contenders and two others on the ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ tier. Where does every team land?

Let’s find out.