Two days after I ranked my city of Charlotte as statistically the worst/saddest major sports city in North America, the Carolina Panthers took down the Raiders 36-22 to snap a 10-game road losing streak. Let’s go! I see you, Red Rifle!

Maybe this is the start of a city-wide comeback?

If you haven’t read the deep dive, I unveiled the Bottom 5 of the Top-25 rankings, riffing off of the news that the Panthers benched their once-prized No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young. Again, this was before they beat up the Raiders.

As promised, it’s time to reveal the full Top-25 Major Sports City Rankings.

A quick recap: this is a statistical rendering of how cities have done in their major sports leagues, taking into account regular-season win percentage, postseason appearances and titles over the last 10 years. The rankings are ordered by my extremely scientific M.A.J.O.R. metric. To qualify, the metro area needs to have at least three teams across the five major North American sports (NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL and MLS), per Wikipedia. For the full methodology, I went long on that in Friday’s post so be sure to check that out.

To refresh your memory, here are the metro areas, listed alphabetically: Atlanta, Boston, Charlotte, Chicago, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Dallas, Denver, Detroit, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami-FLL, Minneapolis-Saint Paul, Nashville, New York City, Philadelphia, Phoenix, Pittsburgh, Bay Area, Seattle, St. Louis, Tampa, Toronto, Washington-Baltimore.

Let’s get to it…

The Major Sports City Rankings